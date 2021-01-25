PointsBet (ASX:PBH) appoints Shaquille ONeal as Australian Brand Ambassador

Shaquille O’Neal is set to become online bookmaker PointsBet’s (ASX:PBH) Australian brand ambassador.



The company says Shaq is an iconic figure in the worlds of sports and entertainment and was its clear number one pick to represent the PointsBet brand in Australia.



O’Neal has agreed to take part of his consideration in the form of equity in PointsBet.



O’Neal says “The rise of responsible sports betting is really exciting, and I am so excited to join forces with PointsBet, the best-in-class partner in Australia when it comes to online sportsbooks.”



Shares in the online bookmaker have gone up over 170 per cent In the past six months on the back of a number of deals.



PointsBet partnered with NBCUniversal in August which gave it access to the media company’s 184 million-strong sports-loving audience.



Shares in PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) are trading 1.6 per cent lower at $15.77.

