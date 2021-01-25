Youfoodz (ASX:YFZ) posts strong quarter 2 growth and reaffirms prospectus forecast

Food delivery business Youfoodz (ASX:YFZ) says it achieved strong growth and performance across quarter 2 FY21.



Over 4.8 meals million were prepared for the period, an increase of 28 per cent when compared to the year earlier period.



Home delivery orders increased by 46 per cent on the pcp to 125 112.



While quarter 2 net revenue increased by 25.4 per cent to $36.7 million.



The company has reaffirmed its prospectus forecast.



Shares in Youfoodz Holdings (ASX:YFZ) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $0.99.

