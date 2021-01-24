First patients dosed in Telix Pharmaceutical's (ASX:TLX) Phase 3 US trial

Bio-tech company Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) Phase 3 clinical trial of its renal cancer diagnostic imaging product, Zircon has commenced in the US.



The purpose of the trial is to evaluate the sensitivity and specificity of PET/CT imaging in conjunction with Telix’s renal cancer diagnostic imaging product to non-invasively detect clear cell renal cell carcinoma.



The ZIRCON trial includes 12 participating clinical study sites across the states and Canada began patient recruitment last Friday.



The clinical study sites include the University of California and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.



Shares in Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) are trading 1.1 per cent lower at $4.48.



