Ampol (ASX:ALD) has successfully completed a $300 million off-market share buy-back.



A total number of 11.4 million shares were bought-back at at a 14 per cent discount price of $26.34 per share.



Applicants were scaled back 89.4 per cent due to the strength of demand.



Ampol has requested a Class Ruling from the Australian Taxation Office (“ATO”) in relation to the tax implications of the Buy-Back.



Shares in Ampol (ASX:ALD) are trading 3.4 per cent lower at $29.72.