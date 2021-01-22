Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) subfund to acquire WA showroom

Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) has set up a new subfund of its 50 per cent owned Beacon Commercial Property Fund.



The new subfund will purchase 19-21 William Street, Beckenham in Western Australia.



The purchase is valued at $7.8 million plus stamp duty.



Beacon Lighting Group is expected to contribute $4.2 million towards the sale.



This property is located 13 kilometres south east of the Perth CBD and is a dual tenancy showroom building.



Two long term tenants occupy the property – Beacon Lighting and Forty Winks.



Shares in Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) are steady at $1.70.

