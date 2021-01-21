Perenti Global (ASX:PRN) secured over $307M of new work and contract extensions

Perenti Global (ASX:PRN) has secure over $307 million in new work and contract extensions through its hard rock underground mining business, Barminco and its drilling services provider, Ausdrill.



The new work and contract extensions are across four underground and two surface mining projects in New South Wales and Western Australia.



The deals were done with long-term clients Gold Fields, Western Areas, Consolidated Minerals and Evolution Mining.



Shares in Perenti Global (ASX:PRN) last traded at $1.40.

