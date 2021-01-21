OncoSil Medical (ASX:OSL) appoints new CEO & MD

Medical device company, OncoSil Medical (ASX:OSL) has appointed Nigel Lange as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.



He joined the company 8 months ago and began in the new role yesterday.



Since 2003, Nigel has held various leadership roles with Sirtex Medical, a global brachytherapy treatment company.



Nigel will continue with his responsibilities as President of the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



Nigel says he looks forward to leveraging his experience at Sirtex “to successfully commercialise the OncoSil device on a global level.”



Shares in OncoSil Medical (ASX:OSL) last traded at 13 cents.

