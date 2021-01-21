Zip Co (ASX:Z1P) revenue up 88% to $102 million in December quarter

Zip (ASX:Z1P) released their quarter figures to December showing customer numbers across Australia, New Zealand and the United States grew 97 per cent to 5.7 million.



Their revenue jumped 88 per cent year-on-year in the December quarter, to $102 million.



The Company raised $176.7 million in equity, with the majority of funds allocated to fuel the significant US growth opportunity.



Zip Co expanded into the United States back in June 2020 by acquiring New York-based buy now pay later company QuadPay for $400 million.



Shares in Zip (ASX:Z1P) are trading 11.04 per cent higher at $6.64.

