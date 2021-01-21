Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) report sales revenue up 32% from Q3

Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) delivered a strong fourth quarter with sales revenue up 32 per cent from the last quarter to $920 million.



Their delivered production of 24.9 million barrels of oil equivalent is down 2 per cent compared to the third quarter but annual production was 12 per cent higher compared to 2019 sales revenue.



Sales volume of 29.1 million barrels of oil equivalent is up 9 per cent from the previous quarter.



The company installed a water handling project which separates water and treatment on the Pluto offshore platform to enable wet gas production, due to start this year.



Shares in Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) are trading 0.7 per cent lower at $27.20