Mydeal.com.au (ASX:MYD) reports H1 profits of $126.7 million

Mydeal.com.au (ASX:MYD) saw first half gross sales increase to $126.7 million for the six months ending December 31, a rise of 217 per cent on the first half of financial 2020.



Second quarter sales were at $70.1 million, which was 23.7 per cent above the previous quarter.



Transactions from returning customers represent52.7 per cent of total transaction, up from 49.7 per cent in the first quarter.



MyDeal is an online retail marketplace focused on household goods such as furniture and homewares.



Shares in Mydeal.com.au (ASX:MYD) are trading 2.6 per cent higher at $1.40.

