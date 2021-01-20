Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) awarded $330 million Telstra contract

Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) has been awarded a Field Services contract by Telstra (ASX:TLS) at around $330 million over a maximum term of five years.



Downer will provide services including network asset relocations, wideband business services, facilities design and construction activities including Telepower and building upgrades; and a continuation of the 5G mobile rollout.



These activities will be delivered across New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory.



Downer is a leading provider of fixed and wireless network services in Australia and New Zealand and one of the largest constructors of telecommunications carrier networks.



Shares in Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) are trading 2.2 per cent higher at $5.48.

