Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) awarded $330 million Telstra contract

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 20, 2021 11:00 AM

Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) has been awarded a Field Services contract by Telstra (ASX:TLS) at around $330 million over a maximum term of five years.

Downer will provide services including network asset relocations, wideband business services, facilities design and construction activities including Telepower and building upgrades; and a continuation of the 5G mobile rollout.

These activities will be delivered across New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Downer is a leading provider of fixed and wireless network services in Australia and New Zealand and one of the largest constructors of telecommunications carrier networks.

Shares in Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) are trading 2.2 per cent higher at $5.48.
 