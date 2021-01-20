Ansell (ASX:ANN) see continued elevated demand for products due to Covid

Protection safety solutions company Ansell (ASX:ANN) reports that because of Covid - they continue to see elevated demand for a number of its products particularly in the Chemical Protective Clothing department.



The Company is also seeing strong market share gains in its Mechanical and Surgical segments.



The company expects first-half organic growth of more than 20 per cent and unaudited earnings per share in the range of 81 cents to 84 cents, up 62 per cent to 68 per cent on the same period a year ago.



Shares in Ansell (ASX:ANN) are trading 2.5 per cent higher at $36.31.

