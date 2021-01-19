Mineral Commodities Ltd (ASX:MRC) secures additional graphite prospects

Mineral Commodities Ltd (ASX:MRC), through its 90 per cent owned subsidiary, Skaland Graphite AS is has entered into a landowner agreement to explore the Hesten and Vardfjellet graphite prospects, located on an island off Norway.



The prospects are situated about 4 kilometres west of the Bukken exploration prospect, for which Skaland was granted exploration rights in mid 2020, and are approximately 15 kilometres southeast of MRC’s existing Skaland Graphite Mining Operation.



Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing graphite mine in Europe.



The agreements provide MRC with exclusive exploration rights for up to six years over an area of 6.9 kilometres.



Shares in Mineral Commodities Ltd (ASX:MRC) are trading 2.6 per cent higher at 39 cents.



