Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) report iron ore shipments up 2% on last year

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) report their Pilbara iron ore shipments were at 88.9 million, up 2 per cent on the fourth quarter in 2019.



Pilbara iron ore achieved a strong performance across the network in 2020, despite impacts from Cyclone Damien in the first quarter and COVID-19 disruptions which also resulted in the deferral of maintenance to the second half.



The Pilbara mines also achieved record total material moved for the year, 7 per cent higher than the previous record from 2019, highlighting the improvements to mine and asset health since 2019.



Shares in Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $119.40.

