HUB24 (ASX:HUB) has delivered a strong first half for FY21 with record platform quarterly net inflows for the December quarter of $1.7 billion.



The company grew funds under administration 38.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $22 billion in the December quarter.



The company said the acquisition of Xplore Wealth was progressing well.



The company also announced an agreement with IOOF to develop a range of product solutions.



Shares in HUB24 (ASX:HUB) are trading 2.4 per cent higher at $23.58.