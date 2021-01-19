BINGO (ASX:BIN) has recieved a $3.50 a share cash bid

BINGO (ASX:BIN) has received an unsolicited, highly conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal from funds advised by CPE Capital on behalf of CPEC and its potential co-investors which include Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for the acquisition of BINGO by way of scheme of arrangement.



The indicative cash price currently offered to BINGO shareholders under the Proposal is $3.50 per share.



The Proposal is being considered by an Independent Board Committee of BINGO and discussions and due diligence with the Consortium have been ongoing.



Shares in BINGO (ASX:BIN) are trading 21.4 per cent higher at $3.33.

