Polynovo (ASX:PNV) responds to ASX request for information

Biotech company Polynovo (ASX:PNV) has responded to a request for further information from the ASX regarding its latest trading update which was released last week.



The company says sales results for quarter 1 and October and November 2020 were not released to the market due to the volatility of its sales on a month-to-month basis.



The compnay says it is also waiting for the outcome of sales results for December 2020 to complete the sales picture for the half-year.



Shares in the skin-graft company dived more than 13 per cent last Tuesday after the company confirmed a delay in approval from the US FDA for its marquee NovoSorb product and warned forecasting US sales would be “challenging in the near term”.



