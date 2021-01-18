Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) CEO Mark McInnes to step down

Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Executive Director Mark McInnes will step down after 10 years in the top job.



The CEO has advised the board of his decision to step down.



Solomon Lew, Chairman of Premier says McInnes has delivered a year on year record operational and financial performance.



McInnes is subject to a 12-month notice period. In addition, Premier has the option to restrain Mr McInnes from engaging in specified retail related activities for a further two-year period.



Shares in Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) are trading 2.1 per cent lower at $23.81.

