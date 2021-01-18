Super Retail (ASX:SUL) sales soar 23 per cent

Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) has posted sales growth of 23 per cent and like-for-like sales growth of 24 per cent for the 26 week period ending 26 December 2020.



Online sales increased by 87 per cent to $237 million.



The retailer says the record result driven by unprecedented consumer demand throughout the period.



The Group now expects to deliver Statutory NPAT of between $170 million and $173 million and Normalised NPAT (pre AASB 16) of between $174 million and $177 million in the period.



Shares in Super Retail (ASX:SUL) are trading 0.6 per cent lower at $11.68.

