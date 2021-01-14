Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) suffers 2 more fatalities

Small cap Perth based miner, Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) has reported 2 fatalities at its Gold Mine in the Philippines.



The fatalities occurred last Tuesday while the 2 contract miners were undertaking maintenance work at an underground pumping station.



The Philippine Mines and Geosciences Bureau has been notified and a full investigation is ongoing.



This is not the first fatality for Medusa. Last year a rockfall killed 2 workers and a third was fatally electrocuted – all at the same Philippines mine.



Shares in Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) closed 1.9 per cent lower at $0.76.

