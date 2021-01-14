Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) boosts management team with 4 new members

Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) has announced four new appointments to its senior management team as they look to become a domestic producer of lithium hydroxide for the North American battery markets.



The project in North Carolina will start construction later this year.



The additional staff include experts in public relations and communications. It comes as they transfer their registration to the United States.



The company also announced a partnership with Sayona Mining earlier this week.



Shares in Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) are trading 1.1 per cent lower at $0.46.

