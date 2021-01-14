Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) tightens FY21 sales guidance

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) has released their financial 2021 guidance following an increase in sales in the December 2020 quarter.



The company expects a total managed coal sales of between 19 milliontonnes and 20 milliontonnes for the financial year, up from 18.5 milliontonnes from the previous period.



The outage at one of their Newcastle ports resulted in 550 kilotonnes of sales slipped from December into January.



December quarter managed saleable coal production of 3.9 million tonnes that’s up 15 per cent on the prior corresponding period.



CEO Paul Flynn says that they "are seeing much more consistent and better performance across production”.



Shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $1.79.

