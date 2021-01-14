Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) signs contract with US healthcare provider

The subsidiary of health imaging company Pro Medicus (ASX:PME), Visage Imaging, is set to sign with a not-for-profit US healthcare company called Intermountain Healthcare.



The seven year contract is for $40 million. Intermountain is the largest healthcare provider in Utah, Idaho and Nevada in the West US.



The transactional licensing model contract will provide Intermountain Healthcare with a fully cloud deployed environment on the Google Cloud Platform.



Rollout is planned for the third quarter of financial year 2021 with data migration starting immediately.



Shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) are trading 11.27 per cent higher at $35.35.

