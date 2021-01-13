Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) directors accept Shangong Gold offer

Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) says that all the Directors of Cardinal have now accepted the Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Ltd. offer.



The Cardinal Board continues to recommend that Shareholders ACCEPT the Shandong Gold Offer (in the absence of a superior proposal).



Cardinal’s joint financial advisors are Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) is a West African gold-focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.



The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Gold Project.



Shares in Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) are trading flat at $1.07.

