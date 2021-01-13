Fintech Tyro (ASX:TYR) working on terminal connectivity problem

Fintech Tyro (ASX:TYR) has experienced a terminal connectivity issue with respect to some of its EFTPOS terminals.



The root cause of the incident has been established with the assistance of Tyro’s terminal supplier, Worldline.



Tyro has engaged Amtek to assist and they have a team of approximately 250 personnel involved in the collection/return activities.



At the date of this release 70 per cent of Tyro’s merchants are unaffected by the incident.



Approximately 2,000 terminals a day are now being collected from their merchants and the company hopes everything will be back to normal by next week.



Shares in Tyro (ASX:TYR) are trading 1.4 per cent higher at $2.93