Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) advances study for NOXCOVID

Drug development company, Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) reports that the latest formal review by the NOXCOVID-1 Safety Steering Committee has cleared it to advance to the fifth and final dosage cohort.



Investigators unanimously voted to move to the 1800 mg dose after they reviewed the safety profile of Veyonda? in 12 patients from Cohorts 3 and 4.



The Company will be reporting formally on efficacy in due course, with the overall objective being to use Veyonda to block the cy-to-kine release syndrome (so-called ‘cytokine storm’) that leads to patients requiring intensive care, and is a primary cause of the multi-organ damage responsible for much of the long-term disability and death in Covid-19 patients.



Shares in Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) are trading 1.9 per cent higher at 53 cents.

