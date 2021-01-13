Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) approves funding for the Havieron Project

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 13, 2021 11:00 AM

Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) has approved $146 million for the construction of the box cut, exploration decline and associated surface infrastructure at the Havieron Project in Western Australia.

The Havieron Project is a joint venture with Greatland Gold plc.

Newcrest has received the necessary regulatory approvals to start the key early works activities.

They recently entered into a Loan Agreement which will provide Greatland Gold with access to loan facilities totalling US$50 million.

Shares in Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) are trading 0.1 per cent higher at $26.16.
 