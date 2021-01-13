Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) approves funding for the Havieron Project

Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) has approved $146 million for the construction of the box cut, exploration decline and associated surface infrastructure at the Havieron Project in Western Australia.



The Havieron Project is a joint venture with Greatland Gold plc.



Newcrest has received the necessary regulatory approvals to start the key early works activities.



They recently entered into a Loan Agreement which will provide Greatland Gold with access to loan facilities totalling US$50 million.



