Nuheara's (ASX:NUH) earbuds launched by US company HP

Nuheara’s (ASX:NUH) earbuds have been launched by US company HP under a supply deal announced on December 29.



The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds is the first product to be manufactured by Nuheara under a three year umbrella supply agreement between the two companies.



The Elite Wireless Earbuds will be offered as an option bundled with select HP notebook computers or available separately for purchase.



The Elite Wireless Earbuds are expected to be available from April 2021.



Shares in Nuheara (ASX:NUH) are trading flat at 5 cents.

