PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) sales rise despite slow November and December

PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) has reported an increase in sales of 31 per cent in the first half of the 2021 financial year.



This result comes despite lower than expected sales in October and November.



The company saw strong sales in the first quarter of financial year 2021, up 75 per cent on the first quarter of FY202.



The company also recorded its first sale to Taiwan in December. Sales in Taiwan and New Zealand exceeded sales for the month of December.



Shares in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) are trading almost 8 per cent lower at $3.12.

