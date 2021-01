Installment payment platform, Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) reports record fourth quarter results with underlying merchant sales increasing 205.4 per cent year on year to $419.8 million.



Active consumers for 4Q20 rose 143.9 per cent year on year to 2.2 million.



Sezzle’s consumer profile continued to improve as Active Consumer repeat usage grew to 89.8 per cent – the 24th consecutive month of improvement.



Shares in Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) are trading 5.8 per cent higher at $6.61.