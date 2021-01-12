Worley (ASX:WOR) gets Heartland Petrochemical Complex contract

Worley (ASX:WOR) has been awarded a master site services and supply contract by Inter Pipeline for its Heartland Petrochemical Complex located in Alberta in Canada.



The Complex is an integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility that will convert locally sourced natural gas (propane) into approximately 525,000 tonnes of polypropylene per year.



Polypropylene is a diverse plastic known for its strength, durability and heat resistance and also for being recyclable.



Under the contract, Worley will provide commissioning support, direct hire maintenance, small capital construction, turnaround, engineering and consulting services at the newly constructed Complex. The term of the contract is three years.



Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 0.2 per cent lower at $12.50.

