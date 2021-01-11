AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) confirms their hand sanitiser works against Coronavirus

AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) report that independent laboratories have found that its new Crystawash Extend Hand Sanitiser meets the accepted standard for killing Coronavirus.



It also has 24-hour residual efficacy against germs evidenced by testing on synthetic skin against S.Aureus and E.Coli.



AFT Managing Director Dr Hartley Atkinson says Crystawash Extend sales will add to this financial year’s results in Australia and New Zealand and also has potential around the world as AFT leverages its global network of partners to out-license the product in other jurisdictions.



Shares in AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) are trading flat at $4.71.

