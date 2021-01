Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) is set to acquire six Pinnacle Health Clubs in Victoria for a total consideration of between $6.05 million and $6.25 million.



A minimum of 6,500 members will be acquired.



The acquisition is expected to be completed within the next 60 days.



Founded in 2004, this move strengthens Viva Leisure’s reach in Victoria.



Shares in Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) are trading 2.1 per cent higher at $2.99.