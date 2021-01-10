Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) partners with Google in Japan

Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) has signed an agreement with Google in Japan allowing their customers to use instalment paymentsat the Google store.



In the coming weeks, Japanese customers purchasing Google’s new 5G phone, the Pixel 5, or Nest devices will be able to split their payments into equal monthly instalments.



Splitit does not issue new credit to consumers, but rather allows existing credit card holders to make higher value purchases more easily, without incurring additional costs or fees.



Splitit CEO, Brad Paterson said: “This partnership marks the next phase in our expansion into Asia as we continue to grow our footprint with our global platform”.



Shares in Splitit Payments (ASX:SPT) are trading 5.02 per cent higher at $1.36.

