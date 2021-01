X-ray tech company, Micro-X (ASX:MX1) has secured a research and development tax incentive for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.



The R&D incentive totals $1.95 million after tax.



The cash rebate related to expenditure on eligible Australian R&D activities conducted during the 2020 financial year.



The amount is consistent with the company’s previous guidance.



Shares in Micro-X (ASX:MX1) are steady at 38 cents.