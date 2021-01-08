Sky (ASX:SKT) NZ director resigns

Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT) has announced that Derek Handley will step down from the Sky New Zealand board next Friday.



He joined the board back in 2013 and has been a member of both the People and Performance, and the Audit Committee.



Chairman Philip Bowman says “the board is already reviewing the mix of skills and experience required of directors during a period of rapid change in the media sector”.



It will assess when to seek to appoint a director to replace Mr Handley as part of this ongoing process of renewal.



Shares in Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT) are steady at 15 cents.

