Bod Australia (ASX:BDA) cannabis sales jump 91% in second half

Medicinal cannabis company, Bod Australia (ASX:BDA) has achieved strong sales growth during the second half of the 2020 calendar year.



The company has seen medicinal cannabis sales shoot up 91 per cent compared to the first half.



An impressive 62 per cent of their second half volumes were sold to repeat prescription customers.



Bod says it “expects to achieve further growth over the coming months both domestically and in the UK market”.



Shares in Bod Australia (ASX:BDA) are trading 11.6 per cent higher at 48 cents.

