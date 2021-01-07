Alterity Therapeutics (ASX:ATH) appoints new CEO

Alterity Therapeutics (ASX:ATH) has appointed Dr David Stamler as chief executive officer to start today.



Dr Stamler started with the company in 2017 as chief medical officer and senior vice president of clinical development.



The founder of the company, Geoffrey Kempler, will step down as the CEO and continue as non-executive chairman in a consulting capacity.



The succession of Dr David Stamler aligns with the next phase of the company's commercial strategy, which would see the company advance its clinical trials for its lead compound ATH434.



Shares in Alterity Therapeutics (ASX:ATH) are trading 6.5 per cent higher at 3 cents.

