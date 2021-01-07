Tigers Realm Coal (ASX:TIG) completes $3.7M retail entitlement offer

Tigers Realm Coal (ASX:TIG) has successfully completed the retail component of its renounceable entitlement offer.



The retail offer raised $3.7 million to complement the $17.1 million already raised under the institutional component of the offer.



The offer was a fully underwritten 1-for-1.4 entitlement offer issuing shares at 0.8 cents per share.



The funds are to be used for the construction and commissioning of a coal handling and preparation plant in Russia.



The new shares are to be issued on 14 January and are expected to trade on the ASX the next day.



Shares in Tigers Realm Coal (ASX:TIG) are steady at 1 cent.

