Lycopodium Minerals (ASX:LYL) awarded new contract with Bombore gold project

Lycopodium Minerals Pty Ltd (ASX:LYL) has been awarded the contract to provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management services for Orezone Gold Corporation’s Stage 1 Oxide Process Plant for the Bomboré Gold Project.



Bomboré is considered the largest undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso.



With a 13+ year mine life, Orezone plans to develop the project in stages, with Stage 1 focused on the oxides as a carbonin-leach (CIL) operation.



Work is due to start on 11 January 2021.



