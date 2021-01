Copper-gold producer and explorer, Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS) reports a 260 per cent increase in gold ounces to 26 thousand ounces at their Rose Pride deposit in Queensland.



The company own the Cracow Gold operations.



The updated Mineral Resource contains 177,000 tonnes at 4.6 grams per tonne gold for 26.1 thousand ounces of gold.



Further drilling planned for the first half of 2021.



Shares in Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS) are trading 4.2 per cent higher at 13 cents.