The Harvest Technology Group (ASX:HTG) to help develop smart safety glasses

The Harvest Technology Group (ASX:HTG) has entered into an agreement with Iristick NV to further develop industrial smart safety glasses.



Iristick is a technology company based in Belgium and creates industrial smart safety glasses to support the digital transformation of enterprises.



The glasses have dual cameras, zoom lens, barcode scanner, voice commands, unrestricted field of view, and ‘full-shift’ battery capacity.



Iristick enables “hands-free” remote assistance, work instruction guidance and pick-byvision for frontline and field workers.



Concept trials for integration of the Infinity Nodestream and Wearwolf™ technology will start with a planned launch during the first quarter of 2021.



Shares in the Harvest Technology Group (ASX:HTG) are trading 3.2 per cent higher at 32 cents.

