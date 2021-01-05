Gold miners push up the materials sector: ASX tracking 0.3% lower at noon

The Australian sharemarket opened lower this morning. the S&P/ASX 200 Index 20 points down or 0.3 per cent lower at 6,664. Futures are pointing to a fall of 12 points. Gold miners are pushing the materials sector higher with shares in Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) on the up. Shares in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) have seen a drop today.



Company news



Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) reports that it’s partner C4V has been selected to participate in a United States Government project for the Department of Energy focused on grid stabilisation. Magnis has a 10 per cent interest in C4V. The project is to develop a two-stage solar plant control framework that will enable the coordination of multiple solar plants with generation uncertainty. C4V will provide lithium-ion battery for the project. Shares in Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) are currently 8.1 per cent higher at $0.20.



Best and worst performers



The best-performing sector is Materials adding 1.8 per cent while the sector trailing behind is Real Estate Investment Trust losing 1.6 per cent.

The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) rising 4.9 per cent to $1.86, followed by shares in Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) and Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR).

The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) dropping 3.8 per cent to $6.25, followed by shares in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) and Virgin Money UK (ASX:VUK).



Commodities



Gold is trading at US$1,937 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.5 per cent lower at $162.03.

Futures are suggesting a fall of 3.1 per cent.

One Australian dollar is buying 76.76US.







