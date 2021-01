As a result of the announcement by the UK government of a further lockdown in response to increasing Covid-19 cases, Lovisa (ASX:LOV) has decided to temporarily close their 42 UK stores, effective immediately.



Timing of re-opening is subject to further government advice.



All their other stores globally as well as their online business remain open and trading.



Shares in Lovisa (ASX:LOV) are trading 3.5 per cent lower at $11.21.