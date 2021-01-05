Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) first half profit boost expected

Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) report unaudited net profit after tax for the six months to 31 December 2020 is expected to be $40.5 million, up approximately 100 per cent on the underlying profit for the prior corresponding period.



This is mainly due to better than previously anticipated container availability during the months of November and December leading to increased delivery volumes.



Second quarter growth of 58 per cent was driven by the reopening of the Melbourne metropolitan stores as well as a successful Black November campaign across both the online and in store channels.



Shares in Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) are trading 7.7 per cent higher at $10.65.

