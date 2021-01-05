Biomorphik App integrated with MyFiziqs (ASX:MYQ) is now LIVE

The Biomorphik App integrated with MyFiziq’s (ASX:MYQ) technology has now been released on both Google Play and Apple Store.



Biomorphik’s mission is to improve the health and wellness of people through better creation, measurement, storage, analysis, and access to data.



Under the terms of the commercial contracts, Biomorphik has given an undertaking to deliver to MyFiziq 100,000 active monthly users.



Biomorphik will offer both a monthly subscription at $22.99 per month for unlimited scans, as well as a yearly subscription payment option with a significant discount at $142.99 per year for unlimited scans to consumers.



Shares in MyFiziq’s (ASX:MYQ) are trading 0.8 per cent lower at $1.27.

