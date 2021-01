Genetic Technologies (ASX:GTG) has appointed Simon Morriss to the role of Chief Executive Officer.



Mr Morriss has over 20 years experience in the Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and fast moving consumer goods industries having held senior positions at Sanofi and Blackmores.



Acting CEO George Muchnicki will be stepping into the role of Chief Medical Officer and Executive Director.



Simon Morriss will join the company in February.



