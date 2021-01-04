SS&C Technology withdraws offer to acquire Link Group (ASX:LNK)

US financial services software company SS&C Technology has withdrawn its offer to acquire all shares in Link Group (ASX:LNK).



The offer was for $5.65 per share as part of its conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal in December last year to acquire all shares in the company.



After review, the Board did not see the proposal compelling in value.



The proposal from SS&C followed offers from Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) and The Carlyle Group.



Link Group will continue to look at alternatives to maximize value which includes a potential separation of its interest in Torrens Group Holdings.



