SS&C Technology withdraws offer to acquire Link Group (ASX:LNK)

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan January 04, 2021 03:00 PM

US financial services software company SS&C Technology has withdrawn its offer to acquire all shares in Link Group (ASX:LNK).

The offer was for $5.65 per share as part of its conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal in December last year to acquire all shares in the company.

After review, the Board did not see the proposal compelling in value.

The proposal from SS&C followed offers from Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) and The Carlyle Group.

Link Group will continue to look at alternatives to maximize value which includes a potential separation of its interest in Torrens Group Holdings.

Shares in Link Group (ASX:LNK) last traded at XX at YY