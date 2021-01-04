Chesser Resources (ASX:CHZ) appoints new CEO

Gold explorer Chesser Resources (ASX:CHZ) has appointed Andrew Grove to the role of Chief Executive Officer.



Mr Grove has over 30 years experience in global resources with his last position as General Manager Business Development and Investor Relations at Perseus Mining.



His has operational experience across all phases of resources projects such as the Sunrise Gold Dam project in Western Australia and in African gold mining.



Andrew Grove will join Chesser in February this year.



Shares in Chesser Resources (ASX:CHZ) are trading 2.1 per cent higher at 24 cents.