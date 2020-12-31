ENN nominate new non-executive director

Santos (ASX:STO) reports that Yujiang (Eugene) Shi will be appointed to the Board as the ENN nominated non-executive director effective from today.



Mr Shi is the ENN Group Chief Director in Finance, mergers and acquisition and Value Operation and has more than 20 years’ experience across capital markets, strategy and business development. ENN is a Chinese private gas distributor.



Under the relationship agreement entered with ENN in 2017, they have the right to nominate one person as a director of Santos, if it continues to hold an aggregate relevant interest of 15 per cent or more in the company.



Shares in Santos (ASX:STO) are trading 0.2 per cent lower at $6.34.

